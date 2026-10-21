TAMUSA TARSI LAB SPEAKER SERIES Presents Dr. Daniel Winchester from Purdue University

Texas A&M University-San Antonio Department of Sociology TARSI Lab Lecture Series Presents:

RELIGION UNBUNDLED: INTRODUCING A NEW PARADIGM FOR THE SOCIOLOGY OF RELIGION IN THE CONTEMPORARY UNITED STATES

With Dr. Daniel Winchester

Associate Professor of Sociology

Purdue University

This talk is part of the annual lecture series focused on bringing the research and scholarship present in Sociology to our community in San Antonio. It is a free event and open to the public.