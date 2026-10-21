TAMUSA TARSI LAB SPEAKER SERIES Presents Dr. Daniel Winchester from Purdue University
TAMUSA TARSI LAB SPEAKER SERIES Presents Dr. Daniel Winchester from Purdue University
Texas A&M University-San Antonio Department of Sociology TARSI Lab Lecture Series Presents:
RELIGION UNBUNDLED: INTRODUCING A NEW PARADIGM FOR THE SOCIOLOGY OF RELIGION IN THE CONTEMPORARY UNITED STATES
With Dr. Daniel Winchester
Associate Professor of Sociology
Purdue University
This talk is part of the annual lecture series focused on bringing the research and scholarship present in Sociology to our community in San Antonio. It is a free event and open to the public.
Texas A&M University - San Antonio BLH 155
Free
11:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Texas A&M San Antonio Department of Sociology
2107842241
ddelgado@tamusa.edu
Artist Group Info
Texas A&M University - San Antonio BLH 155
One University WaySan Antonio, Texas 78224
2107842241
ddelgado@tamusa.edu