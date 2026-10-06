Taft Theatre Presents SIX: TEEN EDITION

SIX: TEEN EDITION takes centuries-old British history and completely flips it on its head, turning royal heartbreak and rivalry into a hilarious, sharp-witted pop concert. The soundtrack is packed with catchy, radio-ready anthems that break down the stories behind the crowns, making history feel entirely modern, unapologetic, and incredibly fun. Come sing along, cheer on the queens, and help us turn the Taft Auditorium into the ultimate concert arena!

Free Tickets for Northside ISD Gold Card members & NISD employees

$7 Tickets for K-12 students with valid school ID (only available at our Box Office)

$12 for general, house-right & house-left seating

$15 for premium, center-section, seating