Every Sunday during Rocktober at The Rock at La Cantera

Live Music & Happy Hour | Free Entry | 2PM – 6PM

Say goodbye to end-of-weekend dread and hello to the ultimate Sunday Funday!

Join us at The Rock at La Cantera every Sunday throughout October for Sunday Scaries, our weekly afternoon unwind designed to help you stretch your weekend just a little bit longer. Gather your crew, soak up the autumn weather, enjoy live music from local artists, and take advantage of exclusive Happy Hour specials. Whether you’re relaxing on the lawn or raising a glass with friends, this is your weekly sanctuary from Monday morning.

Free Entry Free Parking All Ages Welcome

Live Music Series: Rotating local acoustic acts and bands setting the perfect backyard vibe from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Rocktober Happy Hour Specials: Exclusive discount pricing on craft beers, signature cocktails, and wines from Roca & Martillo.

Family & Pet Friendly: Outdoor space complete with a shade structure, comfortable seating, splash pad and plenty of room for all.

On-site Food & Beverages: Enjoy a variety of food and drinks available for purchase at our full-service restaurant, Roca & Martillo, or grab quick bites from our Frost Plaza kiosks, featuring Lil Bros BBQ and Ice Ice Dady.

Sunday, October 4th featuring Meghan Marie

Sunday, October 11th featuring Bru’s Tunes

Sunday, October 18th featuring Chris Lopez

Sunday, October 25th featuring Aaron Montano-Teague