Summer Solstice Performance 2026

In a tradition that stretches back over two decades, URBAN-15's Creative Director Catherine Cisneros will once again lead a poised dance performance under the lights of Christopher Janey's "Passing Light" Solar Sculpture at the San Antonio International Airport.

Watch the performance live at 2pm on the Solstice: June 21, 2026, from instagram.com/urban_15 -or- facebook.com/URBAN15 for this momentous occasion celebrating the 25th annual performance honoring the Summer Solstice.

Marking the official beginning of Summer, the Summer Solstice is the day (typically between June 20-22) where our sun is furthest north in the Northern Hemisphere, creating the longest day of the year.