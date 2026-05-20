Summer Night City, June 19, 2026
Summer Night City, June 19, 2026
TPR's Summer Night City is back with free live music Friday nights in beautiful downtown San Antonio. Join us at the Texas Public Radio headquarters on Fridays from June 12 to July 3. Shop vendors from Last Chance Market!
6:00pm Last Chance Market
7:00pm Naalah
8:15pm Wes Denzel
Free validated parking at the City Tower Garage
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977