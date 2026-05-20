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Summer Night City, June 19, 2026

Summer Night City, June 19, 2026

TPR's Summer Night City is back with free live music Friday nights in beautiful downtown San Antonio. Join us at the Texas Public Radio headquarters on Fridays from June 12 to July 3. Shop vendors from Last Chance Market!

6:00pm Last Chance Market

7:00pm Naalah

8:15pm Wes Denzel

Free validated parking at the City Tower Garage

Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977
https://www.tpr.org/