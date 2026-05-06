© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party!

Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party!

Come celebrate the start of this year's Summer Library Program!

Drop-in at the library anytime between 10am - 3pm on Saturday, June 6th for sno-cones, popcorn, games, and a craft. Make sure to pre-register for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack so you can pick up your t-shirt, too! Registration will also be available on-site.

Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/