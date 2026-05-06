Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party!
Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party!
Come celebrate the start of this year's Summer Library Program!
Drop-in at the library anytime between 10am - 3pm on Saturday, June 6th for sno-cones, popcorn, games, and a craft. Make sure to pre-register for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack so you can pick up your t-shirt, too! Registration will also be available on-site.
Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org