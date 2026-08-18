Save the Date! Sue Foley and her Band are coming to the Tobin-Alvarez Theater in San Antonio, TX on November 14th.

GRAMMY® nominee, Sue Foley delivers her own brand of high energy, guitar driven Texas blues along with her band. Foley’s seasoned rhythm section responds to her every move as she sways, rocks, and digs in deep with equal parts ease and intensity.

“Foley has a killer voice, an impossibly alluring blend of sex and innocence to go with those blazing guitar chops." - Philadelphia Inquirer

“Sue Foley has a way of making the blues explode from the bandstand." - Americana Highways

“Lively it is!...Straight from the hip and from the heart groovaliciousness. Rock on!”– Billy F Gibbons, ZZ TOP