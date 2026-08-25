Strings of Tradition: Exploring Conjunto’s Fiddle

Join the experts from the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum for a lively conversation at the UT San Antonio Institute of Texan Cultures about the history, culture and evolution of conjunto music. Along the way, you'll discover how generations of musicians have experimented with new sounds, highlighting the fiddle's role in a deeply rooted Texas tradition. Panel discussion moderated by ITC head curator Bianca Alvarez, finishing with a special performance by conjunto musicians Zeth Lara and Aaron Salinas.

With regular admission, $10 adult; $5 youth, senior, military with ID; Free with UT San Antonio ID