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Strengthening Our Minds: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Strengthening Our Minds: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s causes changes in memory, thinking, and behavior beyond normal aging. This session explains key warning signs, the value of early detection, and what to expect during diagnosis. You’ll also learn about available resources.

Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Alzheimer’s Association® San Antonio & South Texas Chapter
https://www.alz.org/sanantonio
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Thousand-Oaks-Library