Strengthening Our Minds: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
Strengthening Our Minds: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s causes changes in memory, thinking, and behavior beyond normal aging. This session explains key warning signs, the value of early detection, and what to expect during diagnosis. You’ll also learn about available resources.
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer’s Association® San Antonio & South Texas Chapter
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks DrSan Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov