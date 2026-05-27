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STORIES WE CARRY: QUEER STRENGTH

STORIES WE CARRY: QUEER STRENGTH

QUEER STRENGTH is the third installment of Jump-Start’s spring storytelling series, an evening at the theater centered on truth, resilience, and celebration. Curated by company members Jessica Hawkins and Giomara Bazaldua, it features storytellers Alejandra Sánchez Alanís, Henry de Leon, Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, Julius Hunter, and Sofia Sepulveda, who share hard-earned wisdom from their journeys of navigating identity, building community, and creating spaces of belonging in San Antonio.

Their stories honor courage and survival, but also insist on the power and necessity of queer joy—portraying it as essential, radiant, and revolutionary. Produced by Bazaldua and Hawkins with support from Joyous Windrider Jimenez, STORIES WE CARRY: QUEER STRENGTH is hosted by Jess and includes a special dance performance by Gio.

Tickets are choose-what-you-pay: $0, $5, $10, $15, $20 or $25.

Jump-Start Performance Co.
$0-$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JUMP-START
210-227-5867
info@jump-start.org
https://www.jump-start.org
Jump-Start Performance Co.
710 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78201
210-227-5867
info@jump-start.org
https://www.jump-start.org