QUEER STRENGTH is the third installment of Jump-Start’s spring storytelling series, an evening at the theater centered on truth, resilience, and celebration. Curated by company members Jessica Hawkins and Giomara Bazaldua, it features storytellers Alejandra Sánchez Alanís, Henry de Leon, Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, Julius Hunter, and Sofia Sepulveda, who share hard-earned wisdom from their journeys of navigating identity, building community, and creating spaces of belonging in San Antonio.

Their stories honor courage and survival, but also insist on the power and necessity of queer joy—portraying it as essential, radiant, and revolutionary. Produced by Bazaldua and Hawkins with support from Joyous Windrider Jimenez, STORIES WE CARRY: QUEER STRENGTH is hosted by Jess and includes a special dance performance by Gio.

Tickets are choose-what-you-pay: $0, $5, $10, $15, $20 or $25.