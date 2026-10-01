Stories in Song: A Corridos & Conjunto Walking Tour

Join the Institute of Texan Cultures and Casa Navarro State Historic Site for a walking tour exploring the history, cultural significance, and lasting impact of corridos and conjunto music in Texas and the greater Southwest.

"Corridos" are traditional Mexican narrative songs that tell stories about historical events, everyday life and notable people.

Participants will discover how music served as a powerful form of storytelling, community connection, and cultural expression, while traveling between two historic downtown sites.

The tour will be offered as part of Downtown West's "Journey West Guitar Wars" urban activation. The ITC portion will include a performance and conversation with musician and historian Juan Tejeda. The price of admission will be discounted to participate in Downtown West’s $5 Deal, which includes admission to both venues.

