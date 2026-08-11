Stories & Songs: An Evening with Radney Foster & Kelly Willis

Whether he is writing chart-topping hits for Keith Urban, Sara Evans, and The Dixie Chicks or trading verses with Emmylou Harris, Radney Foster has been a cornerstone of the Texas and Nashville music scenes for decades. First breaking out as half of the seminal duo Foster & Lloyd, Foster went on to launch a solo career defined by landmark albums like Del Rio, TX 1959. Known for his literary songwriting, rich vocals, and enduring hits like "Just Call Me Lonesome" and "Nobody Wins," he remains a master craftsman whose work has profoundly shaped the sound of modern country and Americana.

From her early days being championed by legends like Country Music Hall of Famer Bob Wills’ original Texas Playboys to her collaborations with Bruce Robison, singer-songwriter Kelly Willis is a defining voice of the post-modern country movement. With a signature vocal style that beautifully blends a traditional country twang with a contemporary edge, Willis has earned widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Featuring a celebrated catalog packed with alt-country milestones like What I Deserve, her live performances deliver a timeless, soulful journey through the absolute best of Austin's roots-music tradition.