Stacey R. Johnson Humanities Speakers Series featuring behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D.
Stacey R. Johnson Humanities Speakers Series featuring behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D.
Uncover the Science Behind Political Violence
How do everyday choices escalate into political violence? Join Northwest Vista College for a thought-provoking session with behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D., as she unveils how daily habits fuel extreme division - and how we can interrupt them to prevent conflict.
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Vista College
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison DrSan Antonio, Texas 78251
210-486-4527
NVC-Palmetto@alamo.edu