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Stacey R. Johnson Humanities Speakers Series featuring behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D.

Stacey R. Johnson Humanities Speakers Series featuring behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D.

Uncover the Science Behind Political Violence

How do everyday choices escalate into political violence? Join Northwest Vista College for a thought-provoking session with behavioral historian Christiane-Marie Abu Sarah, Ph.D., as she unveils how daily habits fuel extreme division - and how we can interrupt them to prevent conflict.

Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Vista College
http://alamo.edu/nvc
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78251
210-486-4527
NVC-Palmetto@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/news-events/pca/