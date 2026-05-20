The St. Mary's Strip History Project will be at Lonesome Rose on June 5th for a history harvest, scanning in your flyers, ticket stubs, calendars, menus, business cards, photographs etc. of events and places on the strip to join the growing digital collection, so, BRING 'EM!

We'll have a night of live music with DAYLGHTS, Snowbyrd, and the Hickoids!!!

Doors open at 8. Get there early to get your items scanned in. Music starts at 9. $10 cover goes straight to the bands.

See you there!