Spooky Flicks: Casper

Bexar County Parks and Recreation invites you, your family, and friends to celebrate Halloween with a special Friday Night Flicks movie event!

Join us for a FREE outdoor Halloween movie night under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening at the park. 👻🍿

Concessions will be available with a variety of snacks and treats to enjoy during the movie.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.