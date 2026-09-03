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Spooky Flicks: Casper

Spooky Flicks: Casper

Bexar County Parks and Recreation invites you, your family, and friends to celebrate Halloween with a special Friday Night Flicks movie event!

Join us for a FREE outdoor Halloween movie night under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening at the park. 👻🍿

Concessions will be available with a variety of snacks and treats to enjoy during the movie.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pletz Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
bexar.org/parksandrec
Pletz Park
3831 Belgium Lane
San Antonio, Texas 78219
2103357275
ahinojosa@bexar.org
Bexar.org/parkmovies