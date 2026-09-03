Spooky Flicks: Casper
Spooky Flicks: Casper
Bexar County Parks and Recreation invites you, your family, and friends to celebrate Halloween with a special Friday Night Flicks movie event!
Join us for a FREE outdoor Halloween movie night under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening at the park. 👻🍿
Concessions will be available with a variety of snacks and treats to enjoy during the movie.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Pletz Park
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
Pletz Park
3831 Belgium LaneSan Antonio, Texas 78219
2103357275
ahinojosa@bexar.org