Spain's Participation In The American Revolution in Texas

Discover an often-overlooked chapter of history with members of the Granaderos y Damas de Gálvez as they explore Spain’s vital role in the American Revolution. Through an engaging presentation, participants will learn about Spain’s important contributions to the fight for independence, including the leadership, bravery, and military successes of Bernardo de Gálvez and the forces he assembled.

Learn how General Gálvez and his troops successfully captured five British military garrisons along the Gulf Coast, helping protect the southern frontier and support the success of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Presenters Joe Pérez, Alex Zamora, Joe Weathersby, and José L. González will also share display items and replicas of historical artifacts to help bring this fascinating story to life. Join us to uncover the powerful connection between Spain, Texas, and the birth of a nation!