Spain is Closer than you think. FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera!
Spain is Closer than you think. FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera!
Enjoy An Afternoon in Madrid at The Shops at La Cantera.
FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar, Saturday, July 25.
Toro Kitchen + Bar is recreating the charm of a Spanish plaza Courtyard and bringing it to the open-air environment at The Shops at La Cantera, with a free event from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25.
“An Afternoon in Madrid” will feature live flamenco and Spanish guitar performance. A live paella station will serve free samples, and each guest will receive one additional complimentary tapa and beverage. Coupons to Toro Kitchen + Bar will also be issued.
WHO:
Gerardo De Anda, founder Gusto Group USA and owner of Toro Kitchen + Bar
José "El Patriarca" Linares, guitarist, owner of the flamenco and Spanish arts school Raíces de Arte Españo
Alma De Leon and Alexa Gaona, flamenco dancers
WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25
WHERE: The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78256
Center Court under the Heritage tree off the main entrance between Haywire and PF Chang’s