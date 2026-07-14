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Spain is Closer than you think. FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera!

Spain is Closer than you think. FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera!

Enjoy An Afternoon in Madrid at The Shops at La Cantera.
FREE event sponsored by Toro Kitchen + Bar, Saturday, July 25.

Toro Kitchen + Bar is recreating the charm of a Spanish plaza Courtyard and bringing it to the open-air environment at The Shops at La Cantera, with a free event from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25.
“An Afternoon in Madrid” will feature live flamenco and Spanish guitar performance. A live paella station will serve free samples, and each guest will receive one additional complimentary tapa and beverage. Coupons to Toro Kitchen + Bar will also be issued.

WHO:
Gerardo De Anda, founder Gusto Group USA and owner of Toro Kitchen + Bar
José "El Patriarca" Linares, guitarist, owner of the flamenco and Spanish arts school Raíces de Arte Españo
Alma De Leon and Alexa Gaona, flamenco dancers

WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25

WHERE: The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78256
Center Court under the Heritage tree off the main entrance between Haywire and PF Chang’s

Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera
FREE EVENT
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera
(210) 592-1075
evgr@att.net
www.theshopsatlacantera.com

Artist Group Info

N/A
evgr@att.net
Toro Kitchen + Bar at The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway
San , Texas 78256
2105921075
evgr@att.net
https://www.theshopsatlacantera.com