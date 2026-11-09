South San Open House

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an Open House at South San Community Center to discover everything the center has to offer. There's something for everyone including Fitness in the Park and seasonal activities for the community!

Free and open to all ages!

• Free Fitness Classes

• Gym Activities

• Explore Programs, Classes & Amenities

Fitness Schedule:

(20 min classes in the Activity Room)

Yoga: 6:10pm-6:30pm

Bootcamp: 6:40pm-7:00pm

Spin Circuit: 7:10pm-7:30pm

Kickboxing: 7:40pm-8:00pm