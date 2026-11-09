South San Open House
South San Open House
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an Open House at South San Community Center to discover everything the center has to offer. There's something for everyone including Fitness in the Park and seasonal activities for the community!
Free and open to all ages!
• Free Fitness Classes
• Gym Activities
• Explore Programs, Classes & Amenities
Fitness Schedule:
(20 min classes in the Activity Room)
Yoga: 6:10pm-6:30pm
Bootcamp: 6:40pm-7:00pm
Spin Circuit: 7:10pm-7:30pm
Kickboxing: 7:40pm-8:00pm
South San Community Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
South San Community Center
2031 Quintana RdSan Antonio, Texas