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South San Open House

South San Open House

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an Open House at South San Community Center to discover everything the center has to offer. There's something for everyone including Fitness in the Park and seasonal activities for the community!

Free and open to all ages!

• Free Fitness Classes
• Gym Activities
• Explore Programs, Classes & Amenities

Fitness Schedule:
(20 min classes in the Activity Room)

Yoga: 6:10pm-6:30pm
Bootcamp: 6:40pm-7:00pm
Spin Circuit: 7:10pm-7:30pm
Kickboxing: 7:40pm-8:00pm

South San Community Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
South San Community Center
2031 Quintana Rd
San Antonio, Texas
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities/Buildings-Centers/South-San-Community-Center