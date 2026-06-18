The Children's Chorus of San Antonio invites the community to our "Sounds of Summer" Concert on Friday, July 24th at 6:00 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church. This concert marks the culmination of a week-long summer music camp (July 20–24), where young singers spent their days learning new music, building vocal skills, and discovering the joy of singing together.

Come celebrate these hardworking campers as they take the stage to share everything they've learned — the concert is free and open to the public. A nonprofit community arts organization serving youth and families through choral music since 1983, CCSA is proud to nurture the next generation of singers right here in San Antonio.