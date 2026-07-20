Sound of Downtown: Sarah Flatten
Sound of Downtown: Sarah Flatten
Join San Antonio City Council District 1 and Centro San Antonio for Sound of Downtown, a FREE community event filled with great vibes in the heart of downtown.
Starting at 7:00 PM, Travis Park will come alive with live music, local food trucks, and an inviting atmosphere perfect for friends, families, and neighbors. Bring your blankets and chairs!
No admission fee, just good eats and great beats.
Travis Park
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio City Council District 1 & Centro San Antonio
Artist Group Info
Sarah Flatten
Travis Park
301 E Travis StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102076517
downtownreservations@sanantonio.gov