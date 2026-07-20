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Sound of Downtown: Black Kat Funk Band

Sound of Downtown: Black Kat Funk Band

Join San Antonio City Council District 1 and Centro San Antonio for Sound of Downtown, a FREE community event filled with great vibes in the heart of downtown.

Starting at 7:00 PM, Travis Park will come alive with live music, local food trucks, and an inviting atmosphere perfect for friends, families, and neighbors. Bring your blankets and chairs!

No admission fee, just good eats and great beats.

Travis Park
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio City Council District 1 & Centro San Antonio

Artist Group Info

Black Kat Funk Band
Travis Park
301 E Travis St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102076517
downtownreservations@sanantonio.gov
https://www.travisparksa.com/