Soulful Sounds in San Antonio

LOS ANGELES, A DIFFERENT KIND OF NIGHT OUT IS COMING TO TOWN! For people who crave something beyond the usual dinner-and-drinks routine, step into the candlelit world of Soulful Sounds, a Harlem Renaissance-inspired evening of music, laughter, connection, and vintage glamour. Featuring the Music & Comedy of Acute Inflections, this couple from NYC has entertained more than 50,000 guests across the U.S. and abroad at their sold-out shows. Their unique sound blends the timeless elegance of Billie Holiday with the soulful spirit of Erykah Badu, creating an experience that feels both classic and refreshingly original. Whether you arrive in Gatsby-inspired glamour or your own personal style, you’ll be surrounded by people who appreciate soulful vibes, meaningful moments, and a chance to step outside the ordinary. As seen on HBO and Amazon, and backed by more than 1,000 five-star reviews, Soulful Sounds has become a favorite among audiences who believe a night out should feel special. And as a cute gesture, there will be complimentary wine and snacks to enjoy throughout the show! Located on San Antonio’s northwest side, Palmetto Center for the Arts is an intimate performing arts venue with inviting theater spaces designed to showcase music, dance, and live performance. Tickets are selling quickly for this intimate one-night-only experience on Wednesday, October 30th. Reserve your seats and join us for an unforgettable evening! Planning a birthday celebration, church outing, or night out with friends? Groups of 8+ enjoy a healthy discount! Just call us at 212.729.8372 before you purchase, and we’ll hook you up. * Your purchase helps support the Renaissance Youth Center, a South Bronx-based charity that empowers inner-city youth through music education, after-school programs, and tutoring. *