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Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park

Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park

Join us at Confluence Park for a night of music, live visuals, and a vibrant market featuring unique creations from local vendors.

SONIC TRANSMISSION | Saturday, September 12, 7-11pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park is presented quarterly and features a diverse lineup of sound artists, DJs, and musicians paired with artists projecting immersive visuals.

Sonic Transmission performances are presented by The San Antonio River Foundation and made possible in part by a generous grant from the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts with Operational Support by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture.

Title: Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park
Date: Saturday, Sept 12
Time: 7pm – 11pm
Location: Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St.
Cost: Free
Music, Market, and Live Visuals

Details

Djs:
Ali Berger (Trackland/Pittsburg)
Zerktronic

Visuals:
Om.I.God

Sound:
King Remo Sound System

Confluence Park
Free
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio River Foundation
210.224.2694
info@sariverfound.org
https://sariverfound.org/

Artist Group Info

pamela@sariverfound.org
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2102242694
confluencepark@sariverfound.org
https://sariverfound.org/confluence-park/