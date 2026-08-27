Join us at Confluence Park for a night of music, live visuals, and a vibrant market featuring unique creations from local vendors.

SONIC TRANSMISSION | Saturday, September 12, 7-11pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park is presented quarterly and features a diverse lineup of sound artists, DJs, and musicians paired with artists projecting immersive visuals.

Sonic Transmission performances are presented by The San Antonio River Foundation and made possible in part by a generous grant from the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts with Operational Support by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture.

Title: Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park

Date: Saturday, Sept 12

Time: 7pm – 11pm

Location: Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St.

Cost: Free

Music, Market, and Live Visuals

Details

Djs:

Ali Berger (Trackland/Pittsburg)

Zerktronic

Visuals:

Om.I.God

Sound:

King Remo Sound System