Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood
Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood
Come and enjoy the classic Pooh stories by A.A. Milne set to music by H. Fraser Simson.
Journey with Pooh and his friends that you know from your childhood: Piglet, Rabbit, Tigger, and Eeyore!
Questions? info@macsainc.com
Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood
Dr. Catherine Nix, Soprano
Christine Debus, Piano
Also featuring Meghan Henry, Storyteller
at Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
12732 Cimarron Path
Free and open to the public
Songs and stories of Pooh Bear and his friends
Open to kids from 1-92
Length of concert less than 1 hour.
Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc.
210-697-7111
info@macsainc.com
Artist Group Info
Catherine Nix
jandcnix@gmail.com
Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
12732 Cimarron PathSan Antonio, Texas 78249
(210) 697-7111
info@macsainc.com