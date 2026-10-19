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Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood

Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood

Come and enjoy the classic Pooh stories by A.A. Milne set to music by H. Fraser Simson.

Journey with Pooh and his friends that you know from your childhood: Piglet, Rabbit, Tigger, and Eeyore!
Questions? info@macsainc.com

Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood

Dr. Catherine Nix, Soprano
Christine Debus, Piano
Also featuring Meghan Henry, Storyteller

at Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
12732 Cimarron Path

Free and open to the public
Songs and stories of Pooh Bear and his friends
Open to kids from 1-92
Length of concert less than 1 hour.

Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Musical Arts Center of San Antonio, Inc.
210-697-7111
info@macsainc.com
macsainc.com

Artist Group Info

Catherine Nix
jandcnix@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/catherine-nix-soprano
Musical Arts Center of San Antonio
12732 Cimarron Path
San Antonio, Texas 78249
(210) 697-7111
info@macsainc.com
https://www.sanantoniomusicschools.com/