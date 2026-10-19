Come and enjoy the classic Pooh stories by A.A. Milne set to music by H. Fraser Simson.

Journey with Pooh and his friends that you know from your childhood: Piglet, Rabbit, Tigger, and Eeyore!

Questions? info@macsainc.com

Songs from the Hundred Acre Wood

Dr. Catherine Nix, Soprano

Christine Debus, Piano

Also featuring Meghan Henry, Storyteller

at Musical Arts Center of San Antonio

12732 Cimarron Path

Free and open to the public

Songs and stories of Pooh Bear and his friends

Open to kids from 1-92

Length of concert less than 1 hour.

