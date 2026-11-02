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Solar Fest

Solar Fest

Build San Antonio Green invites the community to the 24th Annual Solar Fest, a free, family-friendly celebration of innovation, resilience, and the spirit of San Antonio.
Join us Saturday, November 14, from 9 AM to 1 PM for interactive activities, local organizations, electric vehicles, giveaways, and practical resources to help you save energy, lower costs, and prepare your home for Texas weather.
Solar Fest brings together families, neighbors, and local experts to explore solar power, energy efficiency, transportation, water conservation, and smart ways to make homes more comfortable and resilient.

Admission is free and open to the public.

🌟 Be sure to arrive early for our Solar Quest!🌟
The first 200 people to complete the quest will be entered to win some incredible prizes.

The Greenline at Brooks
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Build San Antonio Green
210-224-7278
krandolph@buildsagreen.org
Build San Antonio Green

Artist Group Info

kaylyn.randolph@gmail.com
The Greenline at Brooks
2532 Sidney Brooks Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78235