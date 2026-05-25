“Silent Summers”: Sparrows, starring Mary Pickford (1926)

For our final film of the summer, we feature what is considered one of Mary Pickford’s best films, Sparrows. Pickford, who was the original “America’s sweetheart,” plays a teenage girl who is a mother figure to her fellow orphans. The children live in squalor on a “baby farm” controlled by an evil overseer. The program begins with a short presentation about Pickford, one of the biggest stars of her day, followed by the film. The evening concludes with our popular “Silent Expressions” activity where people can act out a still of their own silent film! Drinks and snacks will be available for a suggested donation. (All ages welcome. In the Mathis Gallery.) Film running time: 1 hour 24 minutes.

(Capacity is limited. Please do not RSVP if you cannot attend.)