“Silent Summers”: Mabel Normand in “The Extra Girl” (1923)

Our second film of the summer stars actress, comedienne, director and screenwriter, Mabel Normand in The Extra Girl, in which she plays a small-town girl who travels to Hollywood to become a star and escape marriage. The program begins with a short presentation about the talented Normand who was often caught in scandal, followed by the film. The evening concludes with our popular “Silent Expressions” activity where people can act out a still of their own silent film! Drinks and snacks will be available for a suggested donation. (All ages welcome. In the Mathis Gallery.) Film running time: 68 minutes

(Capacity is limited. Please do not RSVP if you cannot attend.)

