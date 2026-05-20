“Silent Summers”: Mabel Normand in “The Extra Girl” (1923)
“Silent Summers”: Mabel Normand in “The Extra Girl” (1923)
Our second film of the summer stars actress, comedienne, director and screenwriter, Mabel Normand in The Extra Girl, in which she plays a small-town girl who travels to Hollywood to become a star and escape marriage. The program begins with a short presentation about the talented Normand who was often caught in scandal, followed by the film. The evening concludes with our popular “Silent Expressions” activity where people can act out a still of their own silent film! Drinks and snacks will be available for a suggested donation. (All ages welcome. In the Mathis Gallery.) Film running time: 68 minutes
(Capacity is limited. Please do not RSVP if you cannot attend.)
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
FREE with RSVP
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
401 King WilliamSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org