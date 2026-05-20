“Silent Summers”: Alice Howell comedy shorts

This year we highlight the ladies of silent comedy! The evening begins with a presentation about Alice Howell, the nearly forgotten frizzy-haired slapstick comic whose on-screen working girl character always found herself in awkward situations. Audience in attendance will then experience Howell’s comedic genius with a screening of three of her earliest shorts! The evening concludes with our popular “Silent Expressions” activity where people can act out a still of their own silent film!

Drinks and snacks will be available for a suggested donation. (All ages welcome. In the Mathis Gallery.)

(Capacity is limited. Please do not RSVP if you cannot attend.)

