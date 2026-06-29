Silent Book Club Festival '26

Get excited readers…for the 3rd Annual Silent Book Club Festival! 🎉 This FREE event celebrates our chapter’s anniversary & the wonderful relationships we’ve built over the years 💛

Join us for reading, shopping, snacking, chatting and more! 📚🛍️☕️🌳 With a roster of awesome vendors & a beautiful park setting, this event is a Can’t Miss!

Vendor List -

BioCreative Arts

By Hook or By Book

Chapter House Bakery

Cristian's Commonplace

Echale Books

Elizabeth Thomas (Author)

Kitty Cat Cuties

Missy McGinnis (Author)

Jordan Smith (Author)

Joyterra

Morning Bookclub

Neotopia

PaperPie

Poetic Republic Coffee

Queen B' Books & More

The 11th Hour Books

The Book Nursery

The Ghostly Criss

Velvet Swoon Society

Well Read Roots

Wrapped Reads

See you there! 💫