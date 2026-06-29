Silent Book Club Festival '26
Silent Book Club Festival '26
Get excited readers…for the 3rd Annual Silent Book Club Festival! 🎉 This FREE event celebrates our chapter’s anniversary & the wonderful relationships we’ve built over the years 💛
Join us for reading, shopping, snacking, chatting and more! 📚🛍️☕️🌳 With a roster of awesome vendors & a beautiful park setting, this event is a Can’t Miss!
Vendor List -
BioCreative Arts
By Hook or By Book
Chapter House Bakery
Cristian's Commonplace
Echale Books
Elizabeth Thomas (Author)
Kitty Cat Cuties
Missy McGinnis (Author)
Jordan Smith (Author)
Joyterra
Morning Bookclub
Neotopia
PaperPie
Poetic Republic Coffee
Queen B' Books & More
The 11th Hour Books
The Book Nursery
The Ghostly Criss
Velvet Swoon Society
Well Read Roots
Wrapped Reads
See you there! 💫
Eisenhower Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Silent Book Club San Antonio
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Eisenhower Park
19399 NW Military HwySan Antonio, Texas 78257