Come relive your great memories of Shake & Dana at this rare concert.

In the late 70's, Shake Russell formed a band in Houston and was joined by hometown friend & fellow Songwriter/Musician Dana Cooper. Based in Houston, the duo enjoyed immense success and was given extensive airplay on local radio stations. Many of the melodies on "Songs On The Radio" album were recorded at Houston's KLOL.

For over a decade, The Shake Russell/Dana Cooper band garnered a large following in Texas as well as appearing on "Austin City Limits". Although their respective careers have since diverged to different regions of the country, each of them has continued to nurture their talent and maintain a successful, creative music career.