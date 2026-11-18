What if desire could move your story—even when romance isn’t the point? Join Isa Arsen for a two-week workshop exploring what romance can teach us about desire, tension, character, and narrative momentum. We’ll examine the tropes that make romance so compelling, from love and longing, to sex and passion. We’ll consider how these tools can transform stories across genres.

DATES: Saturdays, January 23 & 30, 2027, 10am-12pm CT, In person at Gemini Ink

COST: Nonmember: $100; Member: $85; Student/Educ/Mil: $70

REGISTER: https://geminiink.org/events/sexing-up-the-narrative/

Isa Arsén’s work has been featured in Stone of Madness Press, The McNeese Review, and several other independent anthologies and audiovisual projects. Her novels include Shoot the Moon (Putnam, 2023), and The Unbecoming of Margaret Wolf (2025). Outside of writing, Isa works as a bookseller, producer, and audio engineer.