Senior Social Hour
Senior Social Hour
Join us for a senior social hour at the library! Seniors are welcome to join us for socializing, light snacks, and activities. Various activities will be provided. However, feel free to bring your own crafts, games or just join us and talk if the activities do not interest you!
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210