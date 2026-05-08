© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior Social Hour

Senior Social Hour

Join us for a senior social hour at the library! Seniors are welcome to join us for socializing, light snacks, and activities. Various activities will be provided. However, feel free to bring your own crafts, games or just join us and talk if the activities do not interest you!

Activities provided include the following: cards, Dominoes, puzzles, chess, checkers, Scrabble, Giant Uno and Monopoly.

Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Aug 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210