Senior Social Hour
Senior Social Hour
Join us for a senior social hour at the library! Seniors are welcome to join us for socializing, light snacks, and activities. Various activities will be provided. However, feel free to bring your own crafts, games or just join us and talk if the activities do not interest you!
Activities provided include the following: cards, Dominoes, puzzles, chess, checkers, Scrabble, Giant Uno and Monopoly.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Aug 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210