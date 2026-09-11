Presented by Community First Health Plans, the Senior Citizen Appreciation Fiesta is a FREE, family-friendly event created to celebrate and support our senior community. Enjoy coffee and pastries, exciting giveaways and prizes, bingo, and live mariachi entertainment while connecting with valuable senior services and health resources.

Attendees can take advantage of health screenings, receive information about Medicare Advantage plan options, and pick up a complimentary bag of fresh produce while supplies last. Bring your family and join us for a day of fun, wellness, and community connection!