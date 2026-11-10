Selfies with Santa Holiday Festival
Selfies with Santa Holiday Festival
Waiting in line for Santa at the mall can overwhelm anyone, especially kids with special needs. Take the time you need to warm up your kiddos in a calm, sensory-friendly environment. Be sure to bring your camera and/or phone! There will be helpers so you can be in the photos, too.
While you're here, browse our bake sale and silent auction and get into the spirit of the season. For children, there are fun activities while they wait.
Saturday December 12, 2026
10am-2pm
Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
3315 El Salido Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
FREE
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
(737) 240-3345
minister@liveoakuu.org
Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church
3315 El Salido ParkwayCedar Park, Texas 78613
(737) 240-3345
minister@liveoakuu.org