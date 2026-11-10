Selfies with Santa Holiday Festival

Waiting in line for Santa at the mall can overwhelm anyone, especially kids with special needs. Take the time you need to warm up your kiddos in a calm, sensory-friendly environment. Be sure to bring your camera and/or phone! There will be helpers so you can be in the photos, too.

While you're here, browse our bake sale and silent auction and get into the spirit of the season. For children, there are fun activities while they wait.

Saturday December 12, 2026

10am-2pm

Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church

3315 El Salido Pkwy

Cedar Park, TX 78613