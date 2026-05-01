"Selena y Los Dinos" film at Collins Garden Branch Library
"Selena y Los Dinos" film at Collins Garden Branch Library
Join MonteVideo and Collins Garden Library for a nostalgic, touching tribute to the Queen of Tejano music! Includes never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews celebrating the life and legacy of iconic Mexican American singer Selena Quintanilla and her family band. Presented in partnership with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MonteVideo
210-831-3870
info@montevideo.org
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov