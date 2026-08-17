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Second Saturday Author Signing

Second Saturday Author Signing

Boerne author Tim Christ will be in the Boerne Library today to sign copies of his book "How Boerne Made History and Played on Their Field of Dreams," about the 2024 Boerne team that went to the Little League World Series.

Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.boernelibrary.org/197/Library

Artist Group Info

boerneclass81@gmail.com
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main Street
Boerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.ci.boerne.tx.us/197/Library