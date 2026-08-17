Second Saturday Author Signing
Second Saturday Author Signing
Boerne author Tim Christ will be in the Boerne Library today to sign copies of his book "How Boerne Made History and Played on Their Field of Dreams," about the 2024 Boerne team that went to the Little League World Series.
Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
Artist Group Info
boerneclass81@gmail.com
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main StreetBoerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org