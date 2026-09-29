Sean Castillo Trio Concert in the Park sponsored by King William Assn

The King William Cultural Arts Committee invites you to come and enjoy a jolt of high-octane rhythm and twang from this rockabilly trio featuring John Mendez on upright bass, Alex Tapia on drums, and Sean Castillo on guitar and lead vocals. Blending classic rockabilly roots with a fresh, energetic style, the band is poised to turn heads and get crowds moving across South Texas.

Drawing inspiration from the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll while injecting their own modern attitude, the trio delivers a powerful live sound marked by driving basslines, crisp rhythms, and electrifying guitar work.

Mark your calendars now for this FREE concert for all ages. Come early and bring your family and friends, a blanket or chairs, and a picnic if you like.

