Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: The Future is Vintage World Tour

Renowned for their joyous, high-energy live shows, the multi-talented troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists will bring a brand new production to stages across the country — putting a retro spin on everything from ’70s rock classics and ’80s Britpop staples to today’s chart-toppers, movie themes and even video-game soundtracks. Packed with dance-ready numbers and jaw-dropping showstoppers, it’s a show that works just as well for a big night out as it does for the perfect family outing.

Founded in New York by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox began as a series of videos recorded in a small apartment, transforming contemporary pop songs into vintage jazz, swing, and soul arrangements. What started as a YouTube sensation has since evolved into a global touring phenomenon, with sold-out shows on six continents and over a billion online views.

The rotating cast has featured some of the most remarkable vocalists, musicians and performers working today — artists whose charisma, stagecraft and extraordinary musicality have made Postmodern Jukebox shows unlike anything else on the touring circuit. For more than a decade, fans around the world have flocked to these concerts not just for the music, but for the pure theatrical thrill: a meticulously crafted night of escapism, humour, virtuosity, and irresistible fun.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their vintage best and step into the immersive world of Postmodern Jukebox for a night of musical time travel — a feel-good celebration that honours the past, energises the present, and champions a brilliantly human future for music.