Schaefer TCG Day
Schaefer TCG Day
Whether you’re looking to try out your new deck, or just learning the ropes, join our Trading Card Game Night. We will be hosting a space for beginners and experts alike to duel each other in Gundam, One piece, or Pokémon TCG.
We will also be having a craft station to make your own Pokémon card!!
(Craft supplies are available on a first come first served basis)
Schaefer Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 ESan Antonio, Texas 78222