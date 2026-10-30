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Schaefer TCG Day

Schaefer TCG Day

Whether you’re looking to try out your new deck, or just learning the ropes, join our Trading Card Game Night. We will be hosting a space for beginners and experts alike to duel each other in Gundam, One piece, or Pokémon TCG.

We will also be having a craft station to make your own Pokémon card!!
(Craft supplies are available on a first come first served basis)

Schaefer Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 E
San Antonio, Texas 78222