Sawyer Brown: The Boys and Me Live Tour

When asked what has set Sawyer Brown apart in the music business to account for four decades of success, lead singer and front man Mark Miller answers, “One of the unique things about the band is we don’t really have a lot of love songs. We have life songs.” Years before The Voice and American Idol, there was Star Search with Ed McMahon. In the first season, an eclectic and charismatic country-rock band appeared on the show, taking America by storm. After being told no time after time in Nashville showcases, Sawyer Brown won over millions of fans with their electrifying TV performances week after week in Hollywood. Capturing the hearts of all ages, their sound was compared to country super-groups like Alabama and Charlie Daniels Band, but they looked more like the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith. From ignored underdogs in Music City to overnight rock stars from LA to New York, they swept the competition and won. Riding on the wave of sudden TV popularity, the band spent their first year-and-a-half on the road with country and pop icon Kenny Rogers, opening his shows in arenas across the U.S., all while learning from the best. From there, Sawyer Brown began to quickly carve out their own niche, delivering hit after hit, selling out venues, and constantly wowing an ever-growing fanbase. Navigating the music business on their own terms, the band blazed a new trail through uncharted territory to constantly beat the odds and win the day in the volatile world of the entertainment industry. Since 1984, the band’s high-energy reputation, uncompromising dedication to their fans, along with their relentless drive to stay true to themselves have never wavered. For the past forty years, “the boys” legendary live shows have captivated audiences with no signs of ever slowing down. Today, Sawyer Brown just keeps on delivering their unapologetically blue-collar, grass-roots message through music. One of their fan-favorite songs says it all. “They were searchin’ for stars when we came along, it was rock ‘n’ roll in a country song, there were five of us thinking that we can, this is the life and times of a travelin’ band.”