SATX Death Cafe

A death cafe is a space to gather, eat cake, and discuss death openly. The goal is increase awareness of death and help people make the most of their finite lives. Death cafe is a group led discussion with no agendas or themes. It is open to, and respectful of all communities and belief systems. Death cafe it is also not a substitute for grief support or counseling. The host is not a licensed therapist, if you're in an active state of grief and unable to join a blunt conversation about death and dying, we'll see you next time! This event is free, cake and coffee to be served.

We are proud to be hosting this death cafe at Hash Vegan Eatery on San Antonio's South Side! The mission at Hash - Heal And Spread Healing, is to provide a safe space for everyone with a focus on delicious vegan comfort food and non-alcoholic drinks. As members of the recovery community, we strive to be an inviting option to the sober, sober curious, and everyone else. Cake and all other refreshments at this event will be vegan and alcohol free.