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SAPL Silent Book Club November 2026

SAPL Silent Book Club November 2026

Join us for a book club that gives you the opportunity to be with other readers without the pressure of required reading or discussion. Light refreshments will be provided by the library. For ages 18+.

5:30-6:00pm - Share what you're reading (if you like), grab snacks/drinks, settle-in
6:00-7:00pm - Quiet reading hour
7:00-7:30pm - Socialize or keep reading - whatever your preference

Thousand Oaks Branch Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Thousand-Oaks-Library