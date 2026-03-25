SAPL Silent Book Club
SAPL Silent Book Club
Join us for a book club that gives you the opportunity to be with other readers without the pressure of required reading or discussion. Light refreshments will be provided by the library. We will meet at the Thousand Oaks Branch every first Tuesday of the month at 5:30pm.
5:30-6:00pm - Share what you're reading (if you like), grab snacks/drinks, settle-in
6:00-7:00pm - Quiet reading hour
7:00-7:30pm - Socialize or keep reading - whatever your preference
Thousand Oaks Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov