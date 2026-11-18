Join us for a book club that gives you the opportunity to be with other readers without the pressure of required reading or discussion. Light refreshments will be provided by the library. We will meet at the Thousand Oaks Branch every first Tuesday of the month at 5:30pm. For ages 18+.

5:30-6:00pm - Share what you're reading (if you like), grab snacks/drinks, settle-in

6:00-7:00pm - Quiet reading hour

7:00-7:30pm - Socialize or keep reading - whatever your preference