SAPL Silent Book Club

Join us for a book club that gives you the opportunity to be with other readers without the pressure of required reading or discussion. Tea and coffee will be provided by the library.

We will meet at Pan American every third Tuesday of the month.

6:00-6:15pm - Share what you're reading (if you like), grab tea/coffee, settle in

6:15-7:15pm - Quiet reading hour

7:15-7:30pm - Socialize or keep reading - whatever your preference.