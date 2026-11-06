Santa’s Adobe Workshop

Get creative with a historic twist! In this hands-on program, visitors can build their own mini adobe “gingerbread” house using our adobe bricks, then decorate it with festive flair. Learn about traditional adobe construction while having fun crafting your own adobe creation.

Decorations provided; just bring your imagination and creativity! This event is free with regular admission.($1-$5) Advance registration is NOT required.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance.