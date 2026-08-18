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San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots"

San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots"

🎉 Experience the magic of "San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots" on Saturday, September 19th!
Immerse yourself in a day of enchantment as we bring you live Kirtan (music meditation), FREE Indian cuisine, captivating Indian Bharatanatyam dance, live art, a grand chariot parade procession and much more!

This FREE family event is a delight for all ages! Mark your calendars and join us for a celebration of unity, spirituality, and joy!

Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience! RSVP now and be part of the excitement at San Antonio's Festival of Chariots! 🌺🌟🎪

For vendor opportunities: www.satxbliss.com/vendor
More info: 210-995-7377

Woodlawn Lake Park
Free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bliss House Meditation Center of San Antonio
2109957377
satxbliss@gmail.com
satxbliss.com

Artist Group Info

satxbliss@gmail.com
Woodlawn Lake Park
1103 Cincinnati Ave.
San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 207-7275
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities/Parks/Directory/Woodlawn-Lake-Park