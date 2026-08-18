San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots"
San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots"
🎉 Experience the magic of "San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots" on Saturday, September 19th!
Immerse yourself in a day of enchantment as we bring you live Kirtan (music meditation), FREE Indian cuisine, captivating Indian Bharatanatyam dance, live art, a grand chariot parade procession and much more!
This FREE family event is a delight for all ages! Mark your calendars and join us for a celebration of unity, spirituality, and joy!
Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience! RSVP now and be part of the excitement at San Antonio's Festival of Chariots! 🌺🌟🎪
For vendor opportunities: www.satxbliss.com/vendor
More info: 210-995-7377
Woodlawn Lake Park
Free
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bliss House Meditation Center of San Antonio
2109957377
satxbliss@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
satxbliss@gmail.com
Woodlawn Lake Park
1103 Cincinnati Ave.San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 207-7275