🎉 Experience the magic of "San Antonio's 7th Annual Festival of Chariots" on Saturday, September 19th!

Immerse yourself in a day of enchantment as we bring you live Kirtan (music meditation), FREE Indian cuisine, captivating Indian Bharatanatyam dance, live art, a grand chariot parade procession and much more!

This FREE family event is a delight for all ages! Mark your calendars and join us for a celebration of unity, spirituality, and joy!

Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience! RSVP now and be part of the excitement at San Antonio's Festival of Chariots! 🌺🌟🎪

For vendor opportunities: www.satxbliss.com/vendor

More info: 210-995-7377