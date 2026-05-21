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San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Watch Party

San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Watch Party

ATG Entertainment, VelocityTX and the Downtown Office will host an Eastside Game 5 Watch Party on Tuesday, May 26. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs; coolers and ice chests are prohibited. Rain or shine.

The Espee
Free
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of San Antonio, ATG Entertainment, VelocityTX
The Espee
1174 E Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-236-0607
Boxoffice@majesticempire.com
https://www.theespee.com/