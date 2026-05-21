San Antonio Spurs Game 4 Watch Party
San Antonio Spurs Game 4 Watch Party
The City of San Antonio’s Downtown Office is teaming up with Downtown West and Center City Development and Operations to host a Game 4 Watch Party on Sunday, May 24. Food and drink vendors begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs; outside food and beverages are permitted; no glass or confetti. Event updates will be posted on Downtown West's Instagram.
Legacy Park
Free
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Antonio, Downtown West