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San Antonio Spurs Game 4 Watch Party

San Antonio Spurs Game 4 Watch Party

The City of San Antonio’s Downtown Office is teaming up with Downtown West and Center City Development and Operations to host a Game 4 Watch Party on Sunday, May 24. Food and drink vendors begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs; outside food and beverages are permitted; no glass or confetti. Event updates will be posted on Downtown West's Instagram.

Legacy Park
Free
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of San Antonio, Downtown West
Legacy Park
103 West Houston Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
https://westonurban.com/legacy-park/